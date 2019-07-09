SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nimbus Therapeutics and Celgene Expand Alliance to Immunotherapy in Oncology

July 9, 2019 | 
2 min read

Collaboration adds additional program focused on HPK1 inhibitors, potential medicines that could restore proper immune system activity in multiple tumor types

July 9, 2019 11:00 UTC

Collaboration adds additional program focused on HPK1 inhibitors, potential medicines that could restore proper immune system activity in multiple tumor types

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational expertise throughout drug discovery and development, today announced the expansion of its long-term strategic alliance with Celgene Corporation to include Nimbus’ HPK1 inhibitor program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Celgene will receive an option to acquire the program up through a clinical inflection point. Nimbus will retain full control of research and development activities for the program prior to the program’s option point. Financial terms will remain undisclosed until Celgene exercises its option to acquire the program.

Hematopoietic Progenitor Kinase 1 (HPK1), a member of the MAP4K family, is an intracellular negative regulator of T cell proliferation and signaling and plays a key role in dendritic cell activation. The challenge with HPK1 thus far has been the ability of small molecules to achieve potency and selectivity profiles that do not inhibit other T cell kinases or MAP4K family members. Given its role in both T cells and dendritic cells, and an opportunity for working synergistically in upregulating immune system surveillance of cancer, HPK1 has been a highly prized target in immuno-oncology. Nimbus will continue to own and develop its potent small molecule HPK1 inhibitors that are highly selective against relevant off targets and possess robust cellular activity.

“We value the innovation that the Nimbus team can bring and we look forward to working together to bring powerful new immunotherapies to patients,” said Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Business Development & Global Alliances for Celgene Corporation.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Celgene and benefit from their capabilities in the development of immunotherapy approaches for cancer patients,” said Jeb Keiper, M.S., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus.

About Nimbus Therapeutics
Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

Contacts

Lisa Raffensperger, (617) 903-8783
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

Source: Nimbus Therapeutics

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac