Maze Therapeutics to Present New Data Supporting Advancement of MZE829 and MZE782 Clinical Development at American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week and American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

First-in-Human Data from Phase 1 Trial of MZE829 Support Advancement to Phase 2; Phase 2 Trial Expected to Initiate Early 2025

Preclinical Data for MZE782 Support Recent Phase 1 Trial Initiation in Healthy Volunteers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maze Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with common diseases, today announced that upcoming presentations at the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week, being held October 23-27, 2024, in San Diego, and the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting, being held November 5-9, 2024, in Denver, will highlight the company’s two lead clinical programs to treat kidney disease. Data from the company’s Phase 1 trial of MZE829 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated kidney disease will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024, and new preclinical data supporting the potential of its second lead program, MZE782, a potentially first-in-class, oral, small molecule targeting the solute transporter, SLC6A19, will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2024 as well as at the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting.





“We look forward to presenting new, positive data for our two lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, both of which have the potential to address severely underserved patients living with kidney disease,” said Harold Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., president, R&D, and chief medical officer of Maze. “Importantly, the Phase 1 data from our study of MZE829 in healthy volunteers support this program’s advancement into our planned Phase 2 trial in patients, which we expect to initiate in the coming months. In addition, the preclinical data we’ll present from our MZE782 program formed the basis of our investigational new drug application and recently initiated Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. We are pleased by the progress we continue to make at Maze and excited to learn more about the potential of these programs, generated through novel insights from our Compass platform, as they progress through the clinic.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

American Society of Nephrology Presentation Information

Title: A Phase 1 Study in Healthy Adults of the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of MZE829, an APOL1 Inhibitor for the Treatment of APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD)

Date & Time: October 24, 2024, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

Presenter: Susan Limb, M.D., Ph.D.

Title: SLC6A19 (BOAT1) allelic series: loss of function is associated with improved kidney function

Date & Time: October 24, 2024, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

Presenter: Rob Graham, Ph.D.

Title: Genetic ablation of SLC6A19 is protective against renal damage in mouse models of chronic kidney disease

Date & Time: October 26, 2024, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

Presenter: Laura Sanman, Ph.D.

American Society of Human Genetics Presentation Information

Title: Functional characterization of Hartnup’s disease missense variants in SLC6A19 shows loss of function by disparate mechanisms

Date & Time: November 6, 2024, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. MT

Presenter: Nathan Sallee, Ph.D.

Title: SLC6A19 loss of function is associated with improved kidney function and metabolic reprogramming of kidney cells

Date & Time: November 9, 2024, 8:45 a.m. MT

Presenter: Sahar Mozzafarri, Ph.D.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with common diseases, with a focus on renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts



Jillian Connell, Maze Therapeutics

jconnell@mazetx.com

(650) 850-5080

Media:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com