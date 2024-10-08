Innovent and Ask Pharm Announce Strategic Collaboration for Limertinib, a Third-generation EGFR TKI for the Treatment of Lung Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic and other major diseases, and Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ASK Pharm, 002755.SZ), announced that the two parties have entered into a strategic collaboration regarding limertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for the treatment of lung cancer.

Under the agreement, Innovent will obtain the exclusive commercialization rights for limertinib in mainland China, and will be entitled to receive a commercialization service fee based on the product’s net sales in the region. Ask-Pharm as the MAH holder, will be responsible for the production and commercial supply of limertinib and will be eligible for upfront, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

Limertinib is an orally administrated, third-generation novel EGFR TKI with proprietary rights. Two New Drug Applications (NDAs) for limertinib have been accepted and are under review by China’s National Drug Administration (NMPA): (1) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, confirmed by a validated diagnostic test, whose disease has progressed after EGFR TKI therapy; and (2) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations.

In a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 clinical trial, limertinib’s efficacy and safety were compared with gefitinib in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR mutations. The Phase 3 clinical trial met its primary endpoint, and detailed data and analysis will be presented at future academic conferences or published in academic journals. Previously, results of limertinib from a Phase 2b clinical study were presented in a poster session at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent, stated: “We are delighted to enter this strategic collaboration with ASK Pharm, one of the most innovative biopharmaceutical companies in China, which will further strengthen Innovent’s leadership in oncology. Together with our partners, Innovent has successfully developed a series of high-quality innovative medicines for lung cancer treatments, including TYVYT® (sintilimab Injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab Injection), Retsevmo® (selpercatinib), Dupert® (fulzerasib) and Taletrectinib (ROS1 Inhibitor, NDA under review). The addition of limertinib will offer a valuable new treatment option for Chinese patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Innovent remains committed to investing in innovation and collaborative partnerships, aiming to enhancing the accessibility and affordability of innovative therapies in China to benefit even more patients.”

Mr. Jingfei Ma, Director and General Manager of ASK Pharm, stated: “We are pleased to form a strategic partnership with Innovent Biologics. Oncology is one of the four core areas of focus for ASK Pharm, and our oncology product line spans chemotherapy drugs, small molecule targeted drugs, and biologics. Limertinib, ASK Pharm’s first innovative drug, targets the cancer type with the highest incidence and mortality rates in China. Focused on addressing the most common mutations in lung cancer, Ask-Pharm is committed to providing effective drugs for the vast number of patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Innovent has a rich product pipeline in the field of lung cancer, which can form advantageous synergies with limertinib. In addition, with Innovent’s professional and efficient marketing team and proven commercialization capabilities, we are confident that this cooperation will help limertinib to fully realize its clinical value, so that more patients can benefit from it.”

About EGFR mutation-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death and the second more common cancer worldwide. In China, it has both the highest incidence and mortality rates among malignant tumors. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 80% to 85% of all lung cancers, and approximately 70% of NSCLC patients are diagnosed with locally advanced or metastatic disease that is not eligible to surgical resection. EGFR is the most frequent driver mutation in NSCLC, with 30% to 50% of Asian NSCLC patients having EGFR mutations. EGFR-TKIs are the recommended first-line standard of care for this group, with third-generation EGFR inhibitors offering the broadest applicability.

About Limertinib

Limertinib is an orally-administrated, third-generation EGFR TKI with proprietary rights, classified as a new molecular entity. Two New Drug Applications (NDAs) of limertinib are currently under review by China’s National Drug Administration (NMPA): (1) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, confirmed by an approved test, whose disease has progressed following EGFR TKI therapy; and (2) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations.

In a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, controlled Phase 3 clinical trial, the efficacy and safety of limertinib were compared to gefitinib in the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring EGFR mutations. The Phase 3 clinical trial met its primary endpoint, and the results will be presented at future academic conferences or published in academic journals. Results from a Phase 2b clinical study were presented in a poster session at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

In October 2024, Innovent and ASK Pharm entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement regarding limertinib in mainland China.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 11 products in the market. It has 5 new drug applications (NDA) under regulatory review, 3 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ASK Pharm)

Founded in January 2003, Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ASK Pharm) is a research-based pharmaceutical enterprise that integrates and streamlines innovative research and development with manufacture, marketing promotion and sales of proprietary pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and health-care products. ASK Pharm specializes in digestive disease, multidrug resistant infection, oncology and chronic disease areas.

ASK Pharm focuses on the R&D of small-molecule targeted innovative drugs and immuno-oncology biologic drugs. Currently, there are 48 major research projects, including 11 disclosed key projects focused on innovative chemical and biologic drugs. Among these, the innovative anti-tumor drug Limertinib are in the NDA stage, while ASKC109 (maltol iron capsules) and ASKB589 (Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody) are in Phase III clinical trials. ASK Pharm has Ranked among the top 20 best industrial enterprises in China’s pharmaceutical R&D pipeline for 14 consecutive years and it has also received numerous honors such as “Top Ten National R&D Innovators”, “Best National Enterprise for Investment”, and “National Torch Program High-Tech Enterprises”. For more information, visit www.ask-pharm.com.

