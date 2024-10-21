Editas Medicine and Genevant Sciences to Collaborate to Develop Novel mRNA-LNP Gene Editing Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, and Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and a robust lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and nonexclusive license agreement to combine Editas Medicine’s CRISPR Cas12a genome editing systems with Genevant’s proprietary LNP technology in the development of in vivo gene editing medicines directed to two undisclosed targets in Editas’ upregulation strategy.

“Editas has made significant strides to achieve our vision of becoming a leader in in vivo programmable gene editing medicine, and we are making strong progress towards the clinic as we develop our pipeline of future medicines,” said Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “As we investigated the delivery landscape to identify systems for our in vivo upregulation strategy that would best complement our gene editing technology, we quickly identified Genevant, an established leader in the LNP space, and we are delighted to launch this collaboration.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Editas, a gene editing pioneer, to develop potentially transformative gene editing treatments,” said James Heyes, Chief Scientific Officer of Genevant Sciences. “LNPs have emerged as a preferred approach for delivering gene editing constructs, and we are excited by the promise of combining our industry-leading LNP technology with Editas’s innovation in this burgeoning field.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant has granted to Editas a nonexclusive worldwide license under certain Genevant LNP technology to exploit mRNA-CRISPR Cas12a-LNP products directed to two undisclosed targets for specified fields. Genevant is eligible to receive up to $238 million in upfront and contingent milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

About Editas Medicine

As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

About Genevant Sciences

Genevant Sciences is a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms, a robust lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent portfolio, and decades of experience and expertise in nucleic acid drug delivery and development. Genevant’s scientists have pioneered LNP delivery of nucleic acids for over 20 years, and Genevant’s LNP platform, which has been studied across more than a dozen discrete product candidates and is the delivery technology behind the first and only approved systemic RNA-LNP product (patisiran), enables a wide array of RNA-based applications, including vaccines, therapeutic protein production, and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.genevant.com.

Editas Medicine Forward-Looking Statements

