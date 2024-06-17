SUBSCRIBE
Genevant

NEWS
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Policy
Judge Rules Against Moderna in COVID-19 Patent Fight with Roivant Subsidiary
A Delaware judge on Wednesday agreed with Roivant subsidiary Arbutus and Genevant’s interpretation of specific patent claims regarding the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Moderna and Pfizer: Lawsuits and Charitable Giving on the Agenda
Monday, Moderna told a Delaware federal court that it was immune from patent-infringement charges over the COVID-19 vaccine because it supplied the vaccine for a U.S. government effort.
May 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Policy
Moderna Urges Court to Dismiss Ongoing Vaccine Patent Issues
Moderna is still fending off patent challenges over the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used in its COVID-19 vaccine.
May 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Who Should Get Credit for Saving the World from COVID-19?
Who is to thank for the COVID vaccine? Many major biopharma companies are asking that question after a series of lawsuits over patent rights to the vaccine and its associated technology.
March 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Policy
Moderna’s Spikevax Faces Another Patent Challenge
On Monday, Arbutus and Genevant filed a lawsuit against Moderna challenging patent infringement.
February 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Genevant, Takeda Enter Collab to Find a Cure for Rare Liver Diseases
Genevant Sciences has announced a collaboration deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical to create and commercialize new therapies to treat two undisclosed types of rare liver diseases.
August 23, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Jan. 11
Biopharma companies strengthen the leadership teams during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
January 10, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Nov. 26
In a short week leading up to Thanksgiving, several companies made leadership changes as they eye the coming year. We round up who made power moves this past week.
November 21, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
