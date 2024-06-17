Genevant
NEWS
A Delaware judge on Wednesday agreed with Roivant subsidiary Arbutus and Genevant’s interpretation of specific patent claims regarding the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday, Moderna told a Delaware federal court that it was immune from patent-infringement charges over the COVID-19 vaccine because it supplied the vaccine for a U.S. government effort.
Moderna is still fending off patent challenges over the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used in its COVID-19 vaccine.
Who is to thank for the COVID vaccine? Many major biopharma companies are asking that question after a series of lawsuits over patent rights to the vaccine and its associated technology.
On Monday, Arbutus and Genevant filed a lawsuit against Moderna challenging patent infringement.
Genevant Sciences has announced a collaboration deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical to create and commercialize new therapies to treat two undisclosed types of rare liver diseases.
Biopharma companies strengthen the leadership teams during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
In a short week leading up to Thanksgiving, several companies made leadership changes as they eye the coming year. We round up who made power moves this past week.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS