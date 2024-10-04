Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells, today announced it will deliver an oral and a poster presentation on the company’s Immuno-STAT™ clinical assets CUE-101 and CUE-102, representative of the CUE-100 series, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 39th Annual Meeting (SITC 2024). The conference will be held in Houston, Texas, on November 6-10, 2024.



Presentation Details

Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of CUE-101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck squamous cell cancer

Abstract Number: 649

Presenter: Dr. Christine Chung, Department Chair, Head and Neck Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center

Session: Rapid Oral-Clinical 1

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2024, 12:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m. CST

Title: A phase 1 trial of CUE-102, a novel WT1-pHLA-IL2-Fc T cell engager in HLA-A*0201 positive patients with WT1-positive recurrent/metastatic cancers

Abstract Number: 636

Presenter: Dr. Dae Won Kim, Moffitt Cancer Center

Session: Poster Session, Exhibit Halls A B George R. Brown Convention Center

Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m. CST

All posters will be available to conference attendees as virtual e-posters on the virtual meeting platform on November 7, 2024, at 9 a.m. CST through January 7, 2025. The oral presentation and poster will also be available on November 8, 2024, in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com, under Scientific Publications and Presentations.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com