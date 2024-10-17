ClearB Therapeutics Announces License and Collaboration With Adjuvance Technologies to Access a Novel Saponin Adjuvant, TQL-1055, and Upcoming Poster Presentations of Pre-Clinical Chronic Hepatitis B Data at AASLD 2024

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearB Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing therapeutic vaccines designed to drive a functional cure for Hepatitis B, announced today that the company has licensed TQL-1055 from Adjuvance Technologies, Inc. TQL-1055 is a novel saponin-based adjuvant that will be combined with ClearB’s proprietary variants of HBsAg, CLB-405 and CLB-505. Pre-clinical data related to this therapeutic vaccine combination will be presented as posters at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2024, taking place in San Diego, CA, 15 – 19 November 2024.





“We are excited to share preclinical data on our next generation therapeutic vaccine candidate with the Hepatitis B community,” said Aileen Rubio, PhD, CEO of ClearB Therapeutics. “Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) infection remains a substantial global health care problem in need of effective antiviral and immunomodulatory therapies. We continue to believe that the functional cure insights that were translated into the HBsAg variants, CLB-405 and CLB-505, could greatly benefit from the unique adjuvant properties of TQL-1055 and could become an important component of combination treatment regimens.”

“ClearB is developing a game-changing vaccine for patients with CHB,” said Tyler Martin, MD, Director and CEO for Adjuvance Technologies, Inc. “Adjuvance is pleased that our novel saponin adjuvant, TQL-1055 is part of that vaccine. We look forward to supporting ClearB in their efforts to bring this vaccine forward to change the lives of the millions of persons impacted by CHB.”

Abstract Number: 1308

Abstract Title: Tolerability and immunogenicity of HBsAg variants, CLB-405 and CLB-505, combined with a novel semi-synthetic saponin adjuvant TQL-1055, in New Zealand white rabbits

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presenter Name: Dr. Aditi Deshpande, ClearB Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1305

Abstract Title: CLB-405 and CLB-505 combined with a saponin based adjuvant TQL-1055 exhibits a strong antiviral and enhanced immune responses in a mouse model of persistent Hepatitis B infection

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presenter Name: Dr. Aditi Deshpande, ClearB Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1307

Abstract Title: Sequential administration of siRNA with CLB-405 and CLB-505 HBsAg variants encoding clearance profile epitopes, combined with a novel adjuvant TQL-1055 exhibits significant anti-viral and T cell activity in an AAV/HBV mouse model

Date: Friday, 15 November 2024

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Presenter Name: Dr. Aditi Deshpande, ClearB Therapeutics

For more information regarding the abstracts at AASLD 2024 please visit The Liver Meeting | AASLD

About ClearB Therapeutics

ClearB Therapeutics was founded in 2017 with technology licensed from the laboratory of Professor Stephen Locarnini and the Victoria Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia. ClearB is developing therapeutic vaccines designed to promote functional cure of Hepatitis B. The work is grounded in proprietary insights derived from studying rare-event resolution in patients who suffer from chronic Hepatitis B infection. For more information, please visit https://clearbtherapeutics.com/.

About TQL-1055

TQL-1055 is a rationally designed, semi-synthetic analogue of the QS-21 saponin adjuvant, which is used in the currently available shingles vaccine. Saponin adjuvants are potent immune stimulators and important components of licensed, currently marketed, and clinically-advanced infectious disease vaccines. The usefulness of saponin adjuvants has been constrained by dose-limiting tolerability and manufacturing challenges. TQL-1055 is designed to have improved tolerability and to provide the same strong immune response as QS-21 and has shown favorable tolerability in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

