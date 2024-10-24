BioIVT to Highlight New Ki67 Tissue Staining Service at Biomarkers U.S. 2024 and The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024

BioIVT experts will discuss the company’s support of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) development at fall conferences via new service accelerating ADC research

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will attend and sponsor the 8th Annual Biomarker & Precision Medicine U.S. Congress (Biomarkers U.S. 2024) and exhibit at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 39th Annual Meeting (SITC 2024) where the company will feature its new Ki67 tissue staining service to support ADC development.





Tissue biospecimens are crucial for ADC development, providing essential biological material to support various stages of the process, including tumor biology, target validation and ADC efficacy testing. High-quality tumor specimens are vital in these areas, and one of the key markers for ensuring quality is Ki67. Ki67 is a protein expressed in actively dividing cells but not in resting cells, making it an excellent marker for identifying proliferating cells within a tissue sample. As part of the company’s services in support of ADC development, BioIVT is proud to now offer Ki67-stained, ready-to-ship inventory and custom screening projects. BioIVT’s services include providing Aperio full-slide images of stained slides from blocks, allowing organizations to select the exact cohort and tissue blocks of interest to drive research to the next level.

“By integrating Ki67 staining into the ADC development process, researchers are ensuring their research is built on a solid foundation of validated, high-quality biospecimens,” said Cathie Miller, PhD, Senior Director of Product Management at BioIVT. “BioIVT is proud to continue to elevate and propel our service offerings and meet our partners’ evolving needs. We’re thrilled to offer our new Ki67 staining service to support oncology research and provide precise and impactful improvements.”

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

