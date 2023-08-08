New Thermo Fisher Scientific™ TSG Series Refrigerators Reduce Waste and Save Energy

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced today a new line of Thermo Scientific TM TSG Series Refrigerators to ensure the safe storage of critical vaccines and pharmaceuticals for laboratory, pharmacy and clinical* environments.

The World Health Organization estimates that up to 50% of vaccines are wasted each year globally, primarily due to temperature control, logistics and shipment-related issues. The result is less vaccine availability for patients and caregivers and financial loss to physicians, researchers and institutions. TSG Series Laboratory and Pharmacy Refrigerators provide safe, effective storage of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals with less vaccine waste for our customers and is manufactured at our zero-waste-to-landfill facility in Asheville, North Carolina.

This new TSG series complies with NSF 456 performance standards, an American national standard that helps ensure storage equipment performs as intended to preserve the viability of vaccine doses. Compliance requires that vaccine storage equipment is tested against a rigorous protocol for construction and performance. The TSG series achieves this through optimum temperature performance, enhanced sample security, and an extended warranty doubled over previous models with full parts and labor.

“At Thermo Fisher Scientific, we’ve been providing our customers with cold storage solutions they can rely on for more than 80 years,” said Carlos Sevilla, Vice President and General Manager, Controlled Temperature Technologies. “The TSG Series is cost-effective, reliable, and provides greater energy efficiency and less vaccine waste, enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

TSG Refrigerators also provide a 10% reduction in energy usage from previous models. They are Energy Star, EU F-Gas and U.S. EPA SNAP compliant and designed and constructed sustainably at a zero-waste facility in the U.S., furthering Thermo Fisher’s commitment to achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

For detailed product information and to order it now, click here.

*Note: These products are not considered as medical devices and have not been evaluated for use in environment or applications involving the diagnosis of diseases or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease in man or other animals.

