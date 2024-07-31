NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights Conference Call

WOBURN, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2024 second quarter business and financial highlights before the opening of the market on August 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on August 6, 2024.



For participants who wish to access the Q2 2024 Conference Call live via telephone and be able to ask questions, please register in advance here. Upon registering, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided on screen and via email to join the call. An audio-only webcast of the call, along with the earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements, may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NeuroMetrix.com. Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available for one year on the Company’s Investors section of the website.

