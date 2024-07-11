SUBSCRIBE
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference in July

July 11, 2024 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 10:50 am ET.

During the virtual presentation, management will provide an update on the clinical development of DA-1726, a novel, dual oxyntomodulin (OXM) analog agonist that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR), for the treatment of obesity.

After the presentation, NeuroBo management will open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@emerginggrowth.com, or ask your questions during the event.

Please register using this link to attend the virtual conference and receive any updates that are released. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, please contact Michael Miller at mmiller@rxir.com.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.

For more information, please visit www.neurobopharma.com.

Contacts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
Marshall H. Woodworth
Chief Financial Officer
+1-857-299-1033
marshall.woodworth@neurobopharma.com

Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurobo-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-in-july-302194440.html

SOURCE NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:NRBO

Events Massachusetts
