NervGen Pharma Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, announced that the company has granted 30,000 incentive stock options to employees of the company and 15,000 incentive stock options to existing consultants providing investor relations services exercisable at a price of $2.98 per share. The employee options are exercisable for a period of 10 years and vest equally every six months over a two-year period. The consultant options are exercisable for a period of five years and vest equally every three months over a one-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company’s stock option plan.

NervGen is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments to enable nervous system repair in the settings of traumatic injury and disease. NervGen’s lead drug candidate, NVG-291, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in the company’s initial target indication, spinal cord injury. The company has initiated preclinical evaluation of a new development candidate, NVG-300, in models of ischemic stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest news on the company.

