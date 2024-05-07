SUBSCRIBE
Neogen® to Participate in 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

John Adent, Neogen’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at 4:05 PM Eastern Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke | VP, IR & Treasury
BWaelke@Neogen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-to-participate-in-2024-rbc-capital-markets-global-healthcare-conference-302137922.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:NEOG
Events Michigan
