NanoInk, Inc. Release: Illinois Science + Technology Park Signs Leading Nanotechnology Company To Lease

SKOKIE, Ill., April 5 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest City Science + Technology Group announced today that NanoInk, a company commercializing the Dip Pen Nanolithography(TM) (DPN(TM)) method of nanoscale manufacturing, has relocated its offices to the state-of-the-art Illinois Science + Technology Park in Skokie, Illinois. The company has signed a lease for 21,000 square feet on the Campus. Scott Brandwein of CB Richard Ellis brokered the deal on behalf of Forest City and represented NanoInk.

“We look forward to beginning a new era for our company as we move into our new headquarters at the Illinois Science + Technology Park and help to build a new Nanotechnology + Biotechnology Cluster on Chicago’s prestigious North Shore,” said Dr. Cedric Loiret-Bernal, President & Chief Executive Officer of NanoInk. “The Illinois Science + Technology Park offers a high- quality and high-security location with the ability to expand within the campus over the long-term, allowing us to completely focus on our business without the concern of future relocation. We look forward to a long and positive working relationship with Forest City at the Illinois Science + Technology Park.”

The innovative Illinois Science + Technology Park will offer tenants approximately two million square feet of research and office space spread across nine buildings and provides the necessary resources to convert cutting edge research in Illinois into viable commercial activity. The Park marks a doubling of Illinois’ current supply of research facilities which will help to secure the state’s future as one of the nation’s premier biotechnology and nanotechnology centers.

“We are pleased to have NanoInk as our first anchor tenant and join our new cluster at the Park as it continues to grow its business and develop new products and applications for the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries,” said Gayle Farris, president of the Forest City Science + Technology Group. “NanoInk is helping to begin and realize our vision for the Illinois Science + Technology Park, a place where companies can grow and where science and business come together.”

Added Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen, “This is very exciting news. We welcome NanoInk to Skokie and the Illinois Science + Technology Park, and look forward to their involvement in the community. Congratulations to both NanoInk and Forest City.”

Forest City Science + Technology Group is a division of Forest City Enterprises, Inc., an $8.0 billion NYSE-listed national real estate company. For more than 20 years, Forest City has successfully delivered real estate solutions for science by creating award-winning life science campuses with some of the nation’s leading universities, corporations and research institutions. Forest City Science + Technology Group presently operates a portfolio of more than 2 million square feet of life science/technology office space in Boston and Philadelphia, with more than 5 million square feet of space under development in several major markets including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland and Denver. ( http://www.forestcityscience.net )

Forest City Enterprises is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate throughout the United States. The Company’s portfolio includes interests in retail centers, apartment communities, office buildings and hotels in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Elsewhere in the Chicagoland area, Forest City is master developer of the 80-acre Central Station residential project, the city’s largest real estate project. In 2004, Forest City began construction on the million-square-foot Promenade Bolingbrook open- air regional lifestyle center. ( http://www.forestcity.net )

CB Richard Ellis Group, Inc. , a FORTUNE 1000 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm (in terms of 2005 revenue). The Company serves real estate owners, investors and occupiers through more than 300 offices (including affiliate and partner offices) worldwide. CB Richard Ellis offers strategic advice and execution for property sales and leasing; corporate services; property, facilities and project management; mortgage banking; investment management; appraisal and valuation; and research and consulting. Founded in 1906, CB Richard Ellis marks a century of excellence in real estate services this year. ( http://www.cbre.com )

NanoInk, Inc. is an emerging growth technology company specializing in nanometer-scale manufacturing and applications development for the life science and semiconductor industries. With DPN(TM), a patented and proprietary nanofabrication technology that allows for unmatched flexibility, accuracy and also its high-resolution Nanoencryption(TM) technology, NanoInk is able to offer its pharmaceutical customers innovative solutions to fight counterfeiting and illegal diversion of blockbuster pharmaceutical products. Other key applications include nanoscale additive repair, and nanoscale rapid prototyping. Located in the new Illinois Science + Technology Park, north of Chicago, NanoInk currently has over 100 patents and applications filed worldwide and has licensing agreements with Northwestern University, Stanford University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. For more information on products and services offered by NanoInk, Inc., see http://www.nanoink.net .

NanoInk, Inc.