Moderna Launches National Awareness Campaign to Help Drive COVID-19 Vaccination

New campaign aims to inform and educate the public about the ongoing risks of COVID-19 and the impact the virus continues to have on day-to-day life

Updated vaccines targeting KP.2 variant have been approved by the U.S. FDA and are now available across the country

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced the launch of its new awareness campaign, “Do It For You & Them.” The initiative is part of Moderna’s broader efforts to drive vaccination rates in the United States as COVID-19 infection rates continue to be elevated across the country.

“COVID-19 remains a significant health risk and is a leading cause of respiratory illness-related hospitalization, regardless of age or health condition,” said Francesca Ceddia, Chief Medical Affairs Officer of Moderna. “Vaccination remains a critical tool in preventing COVID-19, mitigating the impact of Long COVID and protecting the health of our communities. We remain deeply committed to public health and encouraging people to stay up to date on their vaccines this fall. These efforts will play an important role in informing and educating people about the ongoing risks of COVID-19 in their communities.”

According to the CDC, people over 65 are at least three times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than the flu, and seven times more likely than RSV. Additionally, over 95% of adults hospitalized in 2023-2024 due to COVID-19 had no record of receiving the latest vaccine. Updated COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna’s, are now available at retail locations, including independent pharmacies, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and health systems.

The “Do It For You & Them” campaign serves as a reminder of what is at stake when it comes to COVID-19. Beyond the severe health risks and long-term impacts of COVID-19, it can also impact the day-to-day lives of millions, causing them to miss out on life’s important moments-including moments when loved ones need them most. In getting an updated vaccine, individuals can safeguard their everyday joys and lower the chance they will miss out on life’s most enriching moments.

Watch Moderna’s “Do It For You & Them” campaign video.

The campaign’s call to action directs audiences to Moderna’s new disease education website ForYouAndThem.com, where people can find up-to-date information and use the Company’s vaccine locator to find nearby vaccination sites. The comprehensive media campaign will run across linear television and digital channels, including connected television and social media platforms. In addition, Moderna is partnering with key retailers to amplify its message through their advertising networks, driving both in-store and online engagement.

“Our campaign is all about connecting with people on a personal level, reminding them of the importance of staying healthy not just for themselves, but for the people who depend on them,” said Kate Cronin, Chief Brand Officer at Moderna. “This campaign is centered on how many people truly depend on us to be reliable and present, whether for day-to-day needs or something more meaningful like having a parent or grandparent attend a school performance. By focusing on the emotional impact of vaccination, we hope to inspire individuals to take action and be there for their loved ones by staying up to date on their vaccines.”

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

