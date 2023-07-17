Mirion Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it has published its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report, detailing the company’s focus and commitment to advancing along its corporate citizenship journey.

“Mirion is committed to having a positive impact on the world through our operations. This is exemplified by our company’s mission of harnessing our unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity,” said Thomas Logan, Mirion’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a mission-driven company, safety is at the core of our strategy and we take our role as a corporate citizen incredibly seriously. I am pleased to share our first ever Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which highlights some of our key focus areas as we continue to grow as a responsible company.”

The Corporate Social Responsibility Report details Mirion’s commitment to several focal points including:

Dedication to offering state-of-the-art products and services through safe operations and responsible sourcing.

Commitment to sustainable operations and being a conscientious steward of the environment.

People-centric initiatives intended to advance Mirion as an engaging and rewarding place to work.

Commitment to a strong governance structure to guide future growth.

The full report, along with more detailed information around the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, can be accessed via https://www.mirion.com/responsibility.

