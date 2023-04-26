MindMed to Participate in May Investor Conferences

Mind Medicine announced today that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
- Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
- Format: Fireside Chat
- Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17 at 4:35 pm EDT
- Webcast Link: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed’s Investor Resources website for up to 90 days following each event.
About MindMed
MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.
MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.
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Contacts
For Media & Investor Inquiries, please contact:
Maxim Jacobs, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
ir@mindmed.co
media@mindmed.co
Source: MindMed