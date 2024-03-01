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MindMed to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Data Update for MM120

March 1, 2024 | 
2 min read

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on March 7, 2024.

 

- Data update includes 12-week topline Phase 2b results for MM120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) -

- Results from Phase 1 pharmacokinetics bridging trial for MM120 oral dissolving tablet (ODT) formulation to be discussed -

 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (Cboe Canada: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on March 7, 2024. The program will provide an update on MM120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), including 12-week topline safety, efficacy, and durability results from the Company’s Phase 2b trial and results from the Company’s Phase 1 pharmacokinetics bridging trial to support the advancement of the MM120 oral dissolving tablet (ODT) formulation into pivotal clinical trials.

A live question and answer session will follow the program.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The webcast and slides will be accessible live under “News & Events” on the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://ir.mindmed.co/ or by clicking here. A replay of the event will be available on MindMed’s website.

About MM120

Lysergide is a synthetic ergotamine belonging to the group of classic psychedelics, which acts as a partial agonist at human serotonin-2A (5-hydroxytryptamine-2A [5-HT2A]) receptors. MindMed is developing MM120 (lysergide D-tartrate), the tartrate salt form of lysergide, for GAD and other psychiatric indications.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian Cboe Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Contacts

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

 
 

Source: MindMed

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