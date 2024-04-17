SUBSCRIBE
Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Etripamil at the Preventative Cardiovascular Nursing Symposium

April 17, 2024 | 
Milestone ® Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that it will present data on etripamil at the 30th Annual Cardiovascular Nursing Symposium held by the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association on April 18-20th in Orlando, FL.

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will present data on etripamil at the 30th Annual Cardiovascular Nursing Symposium held by the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association on April 18-20th in Orlando, FL. The posters will be available following the embargo at https://MilestonePharma.com.

Poster Presentation Title: Characterizing Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Episodes by
Patient-Perceived Episode Duration, Symptoms, and Severity:
Longitudinal Patient-Reported Outcomes (Encore)
Presenter: Richard L. Sherwood, MD
Date and time: April 18, 5:30-6:30pm EST
Poster Presentation Title: Assessing the Real-World Impact of Paroxysmal Supraventricular
Tachycardia on Quality of Life: A Longitudinal Study With a Focus on
Anxiety Burden
Presenter: Kathryn A. Wood, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN
Date and time: April 18, 5:30-6:30pm EST
Poster Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Etripamil Nasal Spray for the Acute Reduction of
Rapid Ventricular Rate in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation: Phase 2
ReVeRA-201 (Encore)
Presenter: James Nunez, PharmD
Date and time: April 18, 5:30-6:30pm EST

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

Contact:

Kim Fox, Vice President, Communications, kfox@milestonepharma.com

Investor Relations

Chris Calabrese, ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
Kevin Gardner, kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


