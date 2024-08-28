Merger Squeeze-Out of MorphoSys Minority Shareholders Approved at 2024 Annual General Meeting

MorphoSys AG today announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. This included the transfer of MorphoSys’ minority shareholders’ shares to Novartis BidCo Germany AG (hereinafter referred to as “Novartis”), the company’s majority shareholder, against a cash compensation of € 68.00 per share (“merger squeeze-out”). The merger squeeze-out will become effective once the transfer resolution and merger have been registered in the commercial register of MorphoSys, and the merger has also been registered in the commercial register of Novartis.

The 2024 Annual General Meeting was held on August 27, 2024, with 92.43% of the current MorphoSys share capital represented. The meeting was conducted virtually without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies, in accordance with German law.

More information on MorphoSys’ 2024 Annual General Meeting can be found at www.morphosys.com/agm.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter at X and LinkedIn.

