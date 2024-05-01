MedMira Announces the Hire of Vice President of Business Development

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) is pleased to announce the expansion of their commercialisation team by welcoming Ms. Rene Bell to the position of Vice President of Business Development.

Ms. Bell brings over 20 years of Business Development and Sales experience in the United States and international markets. Her extensive knowledge of the US healthcare market, coupled with her deep understanding of technical intricacies, positions her as a key asset in MedMira’s growth strategy. Her past contributions at companies such as Akers Bioscience have been pivotal in forging significant partnerships and driving sales. In her new role, Ms. Bell will focus on increasing direct sales in the short term and establishing additional partnerships with new distributors. Additionally, she will spearhead the formation of a dedicated US-based team to support existing partners like VWR, Cardinal Health, Medline and additional new partners, thereby maximizing sales opportunities.

“We truly believe that our technology and products are one of the best in the market. While our technical capabilities have been proven to be of the highest quality, we require to expand our talents to market MedMira’s products in a fast and sustainable way. Rene has an abundance of such skills and her past work is a testament to her expertise.” said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira. “We know that she will leverage her expertise to support MedMira’s growth strategy and significantly contribute to our sales and with it substantially increase our revenues in both short-term and long-term.”

Ms. Bell’s appointment marks a significant milestone in MedMira’s 2024 strategy, which aims to aggressively expand its presence in the US market. With a focus on its current G4 HIV and Miriad product lines, as well as upcoming innovations like the G4 CLIA waived product line, MedMira is poised for continued success under Ms. Bell’s guidance.

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company’s tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira’s rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

