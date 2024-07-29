MediWound Announces Publication of the EscharEx® Phase II ChronEx Study Results for Venous Leg Ulcers

Research Published in THE LANCET’s eClinicalMedicine

EscharEx® Outperforms Non-Surgical Standard of Care in Debridement and Promotion of Healthy Granulation Tissue

YAVNE, Israel, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announces the peer-reviewed publication on the Phase II ChronEx study assessing the safety and efficacy of EscharEx for the treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU) in the prestigious eClinicalMedicine, a journal under THE LANCET Discovery Science umbrella. The publication, titled “Once daily Bromelain-based enzymatic debridement of venous leg ulcers versus gel vehicle (placebo) and non-surgical standard of care: a three-arm multicenter, double-blinded, randomized controlled study”, reports the results of the study .

“The publication in eClinicalMedicine highlights the importance of a safe and effective non-surgical treatment for debridement of chronic wounds, particularly venous leg ulcers (VLUs). Removing non-viable tissue and promoting well-vascularized granulation tissue are essential steps in wound bed preparation, which is crucial for successful wound healing,” stated Dr. John C. Lantis, Chief of Surgery at Mount Sinai West Hospital and principal investigator in the ChronEx study. “The significant superiority of EscharEx over the current non-surgical standard of care in achieving optimal wound bed preparation could dramatically enhance healing outcomes and provide a viable alternative to surgical debridement. This will be a primary focus of the upcoming EscharEx Phase III trial in treating VLUs.”

The Phase II ChronEx study was conducted across 20 medical centers and clinics in the United States, Europe and Israel. Patients were randomized in a 3:3:2 ratio to receive daily treatment with EscharEx, a Gel Vehicle (placebo), or non-surgical standard of care (NSSOC), which included SANTYL®, hydrogels, medical grade honey, and non-active dressings. Treatment lasted for up to two weeks (with a maximum of eight daily applications) or until complete debridement was achieved. Following treatment, patients were monitored weekly for an additional 12 weeks.

Key study outcomes include:

A total of 119 patients were randomized and treated: 46 in the EscharEx arm, 43 in the placebo arm, and 30 in the NSSOC arm.

Baseline characteristics of patients and wounds were comparable across all study arms.

The study met its primary endpoint: the incidence of complete debridement during the two-week daily treatment was 63.0% for EscharEx compared to 30.2% for placebo (P = 0.004). The incidence of complete debridement for NSSOC during the daily treatment period was 13.3% (P < 0.001).

The median time to complete debridement was 9 days for EscharEx vs. 63 days for placebo (P = 0.004) and 59 days for NSSOC (P = 0.016).

The incidence of complete cover of the wound bed with healthy granulation tissue during the daily treatment period, was 50.0% for EscharEx compared to 25.6% for placebo (P = 0.01) and 10.0% for NSSOC (P < 0.001).

Changes in patient-reported pain, wound size, or wound quality of life (QoL) were comparable between the three treatment arms.

The safety profile of EscharEx was comparable to both NSSOC and the placebo.



About EscharEx

EscharEx® is a bioactive, multimodal debridement therapy for the treatment of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, currently in the advanced stages of clinical development. It is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched with bromelain for topical, easy to use daily applications. In several Phase II trials, EscharEx was shown to be safe and well-tolerated. It demonstrated efficacy in debridement, the promotion of granulation tissue, and the reduction of bioburden and biofilm in various hard-to-heal wounds, effectively preparing the wound bed for healing. MediWound is set to initiate a Phase III study for Venous Leg Ulcers in the second half of 2024, and a Phase II/III study targeting Diabetic Foot Ulcers in the second half of 2025.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that improve existing standards of care and patient experiences, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, which can significantly reduce surgical interventions. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline, including the company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for the debridement of chronic wounds, offering significant potential advantages over the dominant $360+ million product and an opportunity to expand the market.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

