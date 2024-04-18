Media Alert:Bayer is recalling two lots of hydraSense® Baby Nasal Care Easydose® due to potential contamination

Bayer is working closely with Health Canada and its Canadian retail partners to ensure that all consumers are notified immediately.

Lots containing the following codes are impacted: G238402 and G239889.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Bayer is recalling two lots of hydraSense® Baby Nasal Care Easydose® due to a potential contamination.

No other hydraSense® products are impacted.

The safety of Canadians and the quality of our products remains our highest priority. We are working closely with Health Canada and our Canadian retail partners to ensure that all consumers are notified immediately, and that all impacted inventory is removed from shelves and quarantined as soon as possible.

What should consumers do?

While no adverse events have been reported at this time, consumers who believe that their hydraSense® Baby Nasal Care Easydose® product is from an affected lot are to stop using it immediately and to return it for a full refund by completing a form at www.hydrasense.ca/en/easydoserecall or by calling 1-800-265-7382.

If you have a medical concern, please speak with your health care provider.

How to identify if your product is part of the recall?

Lot numbers for hydraSense® Baby Nasal Care Easydose® can be found on the bottom of the box containing the single use vials and on the label of each single use vial.

For more information:

To report an adverse event, product complaint or have questions about this recall, please contact Bayer at 1-800-265-7382.

About Bayer

www.bayer.ca

