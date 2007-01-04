MedCath Corporation To Present at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation announced that its senior management will give a presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 8-11, 2007 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

MedCath’s senior management will give its presentation on Tuesday, January 9, 2007 at 10 a.m. PT. The presentation will be web cast live over the Internet via MedCath’s website (http://www.medcath.com) and will be available for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath currently owns interests in and operates twelve hospitals with a total of 727 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

Parts of the presentation announced in this release will contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and are beyond our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these statements in a news release or otherwise should material facts or circumstances change in ways that would affect their accuracy.

These various risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2006. A copy of this report, including exhibits, is available on the internet site of the Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

