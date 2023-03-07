SUBSCRIBE
MBX Biosciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

March 7, 2023 | 
1 min read

CARMEL, Ind., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced its participation at the virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX 2109, its lead product candidate in development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism (HP), is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Inquiries:

Ian Stone
Evoke Canale
ian.stone@evokegroup.com
619-849-5388

Investor Inquiries:

Robert Uhl
ICR Westwicke
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
619-228-5886


