MassBio Announces New Vice President Of Public Affairs

April 3, 2017 (CAMBRIDGE) – The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) announced today that Zach Stanley will join the company as the vice president of public affairs where he will leading the organization’s communications, marketing, digital, and policy work. Prior to joining MassBio, Zach worked at Rasky Partners as a vice president of public affairs.

“Zach’s experience serving clients in a wide array of industries on some of the most challenging public affairs campaigns brings an important, new perspective to MassBio’s communications and marketing strategy,” said Robert Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio. “The Massachusetts life sciences industry in the best in the world, but there is an opportunity for us to better share our positive story with policymakers, patients, and the public. I’m confident Zach will help guide our public affairs program to be even more effective.”

During his time at Rasky Partners, Zach worked for clients in an array of industries from biotech to health care to transportation and energy. His work included developing and implementing integrated advocacy campaigns that involved media relations, government relations, and digital integration. His areas of expertise include campaign strategy, message development, content generation, coalition building, grassroots organizing, state lobbying, and digital advocacy. Prior to his time at Rasky Partners, Zach was formerly a field organizer for the Florida Democratic Party during the 2004 Kerry/Edwards Presidential Campaign, and served as the assistant to the Deputy CEO for external affairs of the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

About MassBio

MassBio is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1985 that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts life sciences industry. MassBio is committed to advancing Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 975+ biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services.

