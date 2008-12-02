SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, Inc. Release: 19 Biotech Companies Selected to Present at 10th Annual MassBio Investors Forum

December 2, 2008 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nineteen private and public biotechnology companies were selected to present at the 10th Annual MassBio Investors Forum on Tuesday, December 9, 2008 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council announced today. For the first time, New England’s largest biotechnology investor forum has invited disease foundations and government grant programs to connect with the event’s traditional audiences –venture capitalists and other investment professionals, as well as the region’s public and private companies.

