Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, Inc. Brings UniFirst Uniform Services To MassBio Members

April 23, 2015 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) – MassBio members can now save on uniform and facility services through a new partnership with UniFirst Corporation that was announced today.

Joining the already robust MassBio Purchasing Program, UniFirst has committed to offering MassBio members significantly reduced rates on workwear service programs. UniFirst, based in Wilmington, MA and established in 1936, is a leading supplier of uniform and workwear programs for businesses, and provides traditional uniforms, industrial wear, protective clothing, lab coats and “corporate casual” attire. The company also offers a variety of floorcare and restroom products.

Through this new partnership, MassBio members will also have access to UniClean, a wholly-owned division of UniFirst Corporation that has the depth and breadth to be a single-source provider for all cleanroom and controlled environment garment-related needs.

“MassBio members require a range of workwear for their facilities, but finding the right provider at the right price can be difficult,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “We are pleased to be able to offer MassBio members a discount on UniFirst’s uniform services through our new partnership. UniFirst offers high quality products and services that will meet our members’ needs.”

MassBio members will receive discounts of 30-50% off of UniFirst standard list pricing, free lab coat pressing, dedicated customer service agents, free company or name emblems on initial installation, and one week of complimentary service with a new agreement.

“UniFirst is committed to meeting the business needs of the growing biopharma sector here in Massachusetts and our partnership with MassBio is a testament to this,” said UniFirst President & CEO Ronald Croatti. “With the Boston-Cambridge area having recently being named the top biopharma cluster in the U.S. and being a Massachusetts-based company ourselves, we think this is the perfect time to have entered into this new relationship. We look forward to providing MassBio members with the highest levels of products and services for years to come.”

The MassBio Purchasing Consortium aggregates the purchasing power of MassBio member companies to negotiate contracts with vendors that create significant savings for members. Current contracts include lab supplies, equipment and equipment maintenance, hazardous and biomedical waste removal, packaged and bulk gases, prescription/safety eyewear and footwear, uniform and facility services, office supplies and furniture, travel management, auto insurance, domestic and international shipping, and scientific journals and subscriptions.

Contract highlights are available online at www.massbio.org.

About MassBio

www.massbio.org

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing more than 650 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.

About UniFirst www.unifirst.com Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with over 225 service locations, 275,000 customer locations, and 12,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 1.5 million workers each business day.