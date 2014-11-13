Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, Inc. Brings IPP Vision Van & Shoemobile To MassBio Members

CAMBRIDGE, MA (November 13, 2014) – MassBio members can now save on lab prescription and safety eyewear and footwear through a new partnership with Industrial Protection Products, Inc. (IPP) announced today.

By joining the already robust MassBio Purchasing, IPP has committed to offering MassBio member significant savings on lab eyewear and footwear. IPP brings its eyewear and footwear products to companies through a Vision Van and Shoemobile, respectively. The Vision Van is staffed by a Massachusetts-licensed optician who will help select, measure, fit, order, and dispense safety and non-safety prescription eyewear directly to the employee while he or she is at work. Likewise, Shoemobiles are stocked with more than 1,500 pairs of occupational footwear and staffed with an IPP representative who will help select, measure, fit and distribute the footwear directly to the employee.

“We know that employee safety is the number one priority in our member companies’ labs, and that appropriate eyewear and footwear are key to achieving safety,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “We are pleased to be able to offer MassBio members a discount on IPP’s safety products and convenient, on-site delivery methods through our new partnership. With safety taken care of, our members can focus on their innovative research.”

MassBio members will receive discounts on standard list pricing starting at 20% off, along with special service benefits.

“IPP is proud to partner with MassBio to offer a wide selection of the best, most value-oriented occupational footwear and eyewear to its members,” said Rick Murphy, President of IPP. “ We look forward to helping MassBio members work safely and comfortably toward their goals.”

The MassBio Purchasing Consortium aggregates the purchasing power of MassBio member companies to negotiate contracts with vendors that create significant savings for members. Current contracts include lab supplies, equipment, and prescription/safety eyewear and footwear, equipment maintenance, hazardous and biomedical waste removal, packaged and bulk gases, office supplies and furniture, travel management, auto insurance, domestic and international shipping, mobile solutions, and scientific journals.

IPP’s Vision Van and Shoemobile will be at 300 Technology Square in Cambridge on February 11, 2015, 4:00pm-6:00pm for MassBio members to visit during MassBio’s February Open House. Members can register here.

Contract highlights are available online at www.massbio.org.

About MassBio

www.massbio.org

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing more than 650 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services.

About IPP www.ipp-ips.com

Founded in 1977, Industrial Protection Products, Inc. (IPP) has been a leading distributor of Personal Protective Equipment throughout the New England and New York regions. In 1984, IPP pioneered the concept of on-site safety eyewear distribution with its “Vision Vans.” In 1989, IPP ventured into safety and occupational footwear, and was the first in the region to introduce a multi-branded approach, offering a true choice to our customers.

IPP is the largest area provider of safety and occupational footwear. With locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and with nine service vehicles on the road, we are now more equipped than ever to handle all of our customers’ needs, big or small. Our on-site approach, along with our retail stores, our catalogs, and our customizable website, allows our customers 24/7 convenient access to our products and services.

