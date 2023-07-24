Marius Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of ReThink Testosterone, Disease-State Awareness Initiative for Patients

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, a patient-centric healthcare company specializing in therapies for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency, is proud to announce the launch of their disease state awareness website, ReThink Testosterone. With the aim of changing the narrative surrounding testosterone and testosterone therapy, ReThink Testosterone seeks to empower men dealing with Low T to advocate for their health by providing valuable education and debunking long-standing myths.

Low testosterone, also known as male hypogonadism, affects millions of men worldwide, often impacting their overall health and well-being. However, misconceptions and stigma have created barriers to understanding and seeking appropriate treatment. ReThink Testosterone is a comprehensive online resource designed to address this gap, equipping men with knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.

“At Marius Pharmaceuticals, we believe in empowering individuals to take control of their health,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “Our goal with the launch of ReThink Testosterone is to provide a platform where men with low testosterone can better understand the symptoms, impacts, and treatment options available to them.”

ReThink Testosterone offers a wealth of information and resources, including informative videos, insightful podcasts, and relevant studies, all focused on testosterone and testosterone therapy. By debunking prevalent myths and misconceptions, the website aims to alleviate confusion and provide clarity on the benefits and potential risks associated with testosterone therapy. Additionally, visitors can access information about symptoms, diagnosis, and various treatment options.

The website goes beyond just discussing low testosterone itself. It aims to educate visitors about the relationship between Low T and various comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and more. By highlighting the potential links between low testosterone and these conditions, ReThink Testosterone provides a holistic view of hormonal health and its impact on overall well-being.

ReThink Testosterone caters to men who are experiencing low testosterone or those who have an interest in understanding testosterone and its implications. The website serves as a valuable resource to facilitate open conversations between patients and healthcare providers, promoting proactive engagement in managing hormonal health.

Dispelling common myths is a key focus of ReThink Testosterone. Misconceptions such as testosterone therapy causing serious adverse cardiovascular events, being solely a hormone for sexual and muscular purposes, or leading to aggression will be addressed through evidence-based information and expert insights. Other myths, including claims that testosterone therapy causes prostate cancer, will also be refuted, ensuring that visitors have accurate and reliable information at their fingertips.

By visiting ReThink Testosterone at www.rethinktestosterone.com or following on Instagram (@rethinktestosterone), individuals can embark on a journey of understanding and empowerment. The website will serve as a trusted resource, enabling men to recognize the symptoms of Low T, take proactive steps towards diagnosis and treatment, and ultimately improve their overall quality of life.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals:

Marius Pharmaceuticals is a patient-centric healthcare company focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company’s mission is to improve the functional lives of patients by reducing the downstream effects of Testosterone Deficiency, which include multiple comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com.

About ReThink Testosterone:

ReThink Testosterone is a disease state awareness campaign that aims to transform lives through education and support for individuals affected by low testosterone or Low-T (male hypogonadism). Its mission is to enhance understanding of the symptoms, impact, and available treatment options for this condition, empowering men to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

