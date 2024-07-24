SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Webcast on August 7, 2024

July 24, 2024 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Following the announcement, Madrigal’s management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial and operating results.

The live webcast may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com

