Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Three Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences

November 2, 2023 | 
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Biopharma Conference 2023
5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023.

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
1:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The fireside chats will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the events.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com


