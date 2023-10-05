LUMINELLE Announces China National Intellectual Property Administration’s Decision to Grant Issuance of Patent for LUMINELLE Bx (Biopsy) System, Expanding Global Footprint

The LUMINELLE Bx (Biopsy) 360° System, indicated for uterine and bladder, plus rectal and anal biopsies, was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2021 and is the first and only directed biopsy system not requiring the use of additional instruments and reduces the need for anesthesia, enabling accurate sampling in the office setting.

“The patent issuance from the CNIPA is a significant milestone for LUMINELLE as we continue to develop life-changing diagnostics for women everywhere,” said LUMINELLE CEO Allison London Brown. “This year alone, an estimated 66,200 women in the United States will be diagnosed with uterine/endometrial cancer.” And 11-14% of women may be diagnosed globally.

Of those diagnosed, it is estimated that 13,030 will die from uterine cancer in the U.S., making the disease the sixth most common cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. According to Cancer.net, from 2016 to 2020, deaths from uterine cancer increased by close to 2% each year, making it the fastest increasing mortality rate, while death rates related to other cancers have dropped.

“This is a growing problem and we need to find a more accurate way to diagnose this disease early. We can save lives and improve uterine cancer death rates through early intervention,” said London Brown.

About LUMINELLE

LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.) is an innovative developer of easy-to-use, and cost-effective, point-of-care diagnostic and operative solutions. The company has developed the first-of-its-kind LUMINELLE SUSTAINE System, a simplified, compact, and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high‐tech optics and interchangeable accessories designed to meet the growing needs of physicians. Guided by visualization, LUMINELLE is dedicated to advancing women’s health with access to more accurate diagnoses along with faster and less invasive therapeutic procedures. More information about the LUMINELLE System can be found by visiting www.luminelle360.com

