Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 5, 2024 | 
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference
    • Dates: August 12-13, 2024
  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
    • Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1:30 PM ET

The live and archived webcast of the Canaccord Genuity fireside chat can be accessed by clicking here or by visiting the Investor Relations Section of the Lucid Diagnostics website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302214081.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

