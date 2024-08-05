SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Longeveron® to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2024

August 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
Conference Call Number:1.877.407.0789
Conference ID:13747923
Call me™ Feature:Click Here
Webcast:Click Here

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com

Earnings Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac