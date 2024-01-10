Listen: JPM2024 Day 3 Highlights

We’re still in San Francisco covering the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase, bringing you key themes from day three: ⁠disruptive AI⁠ ⁠⁠⁠is still a hot topic ⁠including generative AI⁠; M&A and VC funding; and general whiffs of cautious optimism.

Join Lori, Greg and Tyler as they discuss what’s been top of mind today.

You can ⁠⁠⁠⁠follow our coverage⁠⁠⁠⁠ as our team adds updates throughout the day.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

