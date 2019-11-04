Liquidia Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Katie Rielly-Gauvin to Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC – November 1, 2019 – Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Katie Rielly-Gauvin, Vice President of Global Commercial Development at AbbVie, to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders and to the Company’s Research and Development Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.

“Adding Katie to our Board is another significant step in preparing Liquidia for commercial growth,” said Stephen Bloch, M.D., Chairman of the Board. “Not only does her commercial experience have a direct bearing on our pre- and post-launch considerations for LIQ861, but it also increases the breadth of therapeutic area expertise from which the Company may draw.”

Ms. Rielly-Gauvin brings to the Board more than 20 years of diverse experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently at AbbVie, she is responsible for developing the strategic commercial direction of key compounds in AbbVie’s pipeline across core therapeutic areas in Immunology, Oncology, Neuroscience and Specialty. Prior to joining AbbVie, Ms. Rielly-Gauvin worked in the Johnson & Johnson family of companies across a variety of roles in commercial, medical affairs and research capacities, including Vice President and General Manager for the Janssen Commercial CNS organization. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Simmons College and an MBA in Economics from Rutgers University.

"I am honored to be joining the Liquidia team at this pivotal time in preparing for commercial success of its first potential product," stated Ms. Rielly-Gauvin. "While the advantages of LIQ861 are clear for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients, the potential applications of PRINT® technology expand beyond the inhaled route of delivery. I look forward to working with the Board and management to help create a portfolio of products that address unmet medical needs."

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Being evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE), LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil by enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized, disposable dry powder inhaler. LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration. For more information visit Liquidia’s website at www.liquidia.com.

