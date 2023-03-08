Lilly Provides Update on A4 Study of Solanezumab for Preclinical Alzheimer’s Disease

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced today that solanezumab did not slow the progression of cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology when initiated in individuals with amyloid plaque but no clinical symptoms of the disease, known as the preclinical stage of AD1.
Results showed solanezumab did not slow cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease or reduce risk of progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease
Solanezumab targets soluble amyloid beta, and treatment did not result in clearance of brain amyloid plaque
Lilly remains committed to fighting Alzheimer’s disease, with plaque-clearing mechanisms such as donanemab and remternetug, both in ongoing Phase 3 trials
“Results of the A4 Study clearly showed that the primary and secondary endpoints were not met. Therefore, the A4 Study concludes our clinical development of solanezumab and indicates that targeting soluble amyloid beta through this mechanism is not effective in this population,” said John Sims, head of medical, global brand development – solanezumab, for Eli Lilly and Company. “While this study was negative, the unique data generated have increased our understanding of preclinical Alzheimer’s disease and will advance the next generation of AD prevention studies. Raw data and analyses will be made widely available to researchers through the public-private partnership with the NIH-funded Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium. These data will serve the scientific community and enable Lilly and other drug developers to enhance our clinical trial designs for other potential medicines targeting Alzheimer’s disease.”
Launched in 2013, the A4 Study was a first-of-its-kind secondary prevention trial, enrolling more than 1,100 individuals between 65 and 85 years of age who had PET-imaging evidence of amyloid plaque accumulation in the brain and who did not have clinical impairment. Participants were randomized to either solanezumab or placebo and then treated for approximately 4.5 years.
Solanezumab binds only to soluble amyloid-beta protein and was not expected to significantly remove deposited amyloid plaques. Donanemab and remternetug, other Lilly investigational antibodies currently being developed in Phase 3, are different from solanezumab in that they specifically target deposited amyloid plaque and have been shown to lead to plaque clearance in treated patients.
More than 6.5 million Americans are currently suffering dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease2, and scientists expect this number to nearly triple by 20503. It is estimated that more than 20 million Americans and approximately 315 million people globally have preclinical Alzheimer’s disease, the earliest stages of the disease 4, 5.
During the double-blind portion of the study, results showed:
“These findings indicate that amyloid is a key driver of cognitive decline at the preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Solanezumab did not substantially impact amyloid plaque burden in the brain, and unfortunately did not slow cognitive decline. These data suggest that we may need to be more aggressive with amyloid removal even at this very early stage of disease,” said Reisa Sperling, M.D., a neurologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and the A4 Study project director. “We are so very grateful to the participants, their study partners, the clinical trial site investigators and staff, and the entire study team for their longstanding dedication to this important study. It is imperative that we learn everything we can to inform ongoing and future trials in our quest to prevent memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease.”
The A4 Study is a landmark public-private partnership, funded by the National Institute on Aging (part of National Institutes of Health), Eli Lilly and Company, Alzheimer’s Association, GHR Foundation, Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, and several other organizations and donors. The A4 Study is coordinated by the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute (ATRI) at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California and is a project of the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC).
Full disclosure of the study results will be shared later in the year at a scientific conference.
About the A4 Study
The A4 Study tested whether solanezumab could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease-related cognitive decline, brain imaging, and other biomarkers over the course of approximately 4.5 years. The study included more than 1,100 participants at 67 sites throughout the United States, Japan, Canada and Australia.
About Lilly
