LifeStance to Present at the 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Craig Hettenbach

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ nearly 7,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

