News   Business

LifeStance to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2024

July 18, 2024 
1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its second quarter 2024 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss second quarter results on August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 1488997, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 6,800 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations investor.relations@lifestance.com Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Senior Director of Communications media@lifestance.com

