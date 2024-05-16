Liberate Bio Announces Presentation to Update on Advancements on their RAPTOR LNP Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Liberate Bio, Inc., a company delivering genetic medicines that transcend liver-based limitations, announced an oral presentation demonstrating the success of their RAPTOR™ screening platform and its first generation of extrahepatic lipid nanoparticles at the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics 2024 (TIDES) being held May 14-17, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are excited to demonstrate both the establishment of our Rapid Particle Optimizer (RAPTOR™) platform and the first results from our high-throughput screening in the platform at TIDES,” said Walter R. Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Liberate. “The presentation demonstrates our ability to rapidly screen a diverse lipid library, designed rationally and by generative artificial intelligence, directly in non-human primates to the genetic medicines community. We have dramatically reduced the time, cost, and development risk of creating extrahepatic delivery vehicles that will liberate patients from genetic diseases.”

Key Highlights from the Presentation:

Liberate Bio has built a robust nanoparticle screening platform for evaluating and identifying extrahepatic delivery vehicles directly in non-human primates (NHPs) – RAPTOR™. RAPTOR™ combines the power of high throughput screening with artificial intelligence to efficiently explore vast design spaces covering lipid chemistry, formulation characteristics, and targeting approaches. RAPTOR™ has identified lead candidates with enrichment in bone marrow, spleen, and cardiac tissue from a diverse library of more than 150 LNPs across multiple structural and chemically distinct classes of ionizable lipids.

TIDES Presentation Details:

TITLE: “RAPTOR: A High Throughput Platform for Screening LNPs in Primates”

SESSION TITLE: Delivery of Macromolecules

PRESENTATION TYPE: Oral

PRESENTER: Walter R. Strapps, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Liberate Bio

DATE AND TIME: Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET

About Liberate Bio

Our vision at Liberate Bio is to achieve the extraordinary—delivering genetic medicines that transcend liver-based limitations, liberating patients from disease. Today’s genetic medicines are limited by the availability of safe, effective delivery vehicles that direct nucleic acid therapeutics to any organ other than the liver. To realize the full potential of genetic medicines, we use our proprietary screening platform to rapidly evaluate rational and artificial intelligence-designed nanoparticles, reducing the cycle time for identifying novel vehicles from years to months. We have built the team and a suite of tools that allows us to rapidly move RNA therapeutics to the clinic by significantly increasing the translatability of the preclinical work.

