Leading Alzheimer’s Disease Researcher Mark A. Smith, PhD Named Scientific Advisor at Advana Science

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 21 /PRNewswire/ -- Advana Science (www.advanascience.com) announced that Mark A. Smith, PhD, a leading researcher in Alzheimer's disease, has been named scientific advisor to the Company. According to the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (Volume 16, Issue 3), Dr. Smith was ranked third in the world among the Top 100 Alzheimer's disease investigators in March 2009. Dr. Smith brings over 20 years of research experience focused on investigating the pathological mechanisms underlying selective neuronal death in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and is the executive director of the American Aging Association. As a professor at Case Western Reserve University since 1992, Dr. Smith also serves as the director of Basic Science Research of the University's Memory and Cognition Center.







"Advana Science is delivering on the ideal of advanced preventative and natural therapeutics derived from the latest scientific research," explained Dr. Smith. "The high quality amyloid research available to Advana Science is important because it offers safe, consumer access to natural-based applications available through nutraceutical and functional food products."







According to the 2009 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures from the Alzheimer's Association:















Pharmaceutical drugs currently approved specifically to treat Alzheimer symptoms all act chiefly by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase, the main enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine. These drugs may temporarily delay memory decline and treat Alzheimer's symptoms for some individuals, but none of the approved drugs has shown an ability to stop or prevent the neurodegeneration, so the disease continues to progress. Prevention of beta-amyloid protein formation is currently the main focus of biopharmaceutical scientific discovery.







Advana Science holds the rights to patents of safe, natural compounds that have been shown to intervene early in at-risk populations to prevent beta-amyloid protein deposits and dissolve or disrupt existing beta-amyloid formations. These natural compounds have been isolated from plant materials and are ready for the immediate use in nutraceutical and functional food applications for the consumer marketplace. Advana's first lead compound is called Neuromine(TM).







"We are excited to work with Dr. Smith who is a world-renowned researcher in cognitive function and Alzheimer's disease," said Peter Leighton, CEO, Advana Science. "His expertise will help us to further develop our scientific pipeline while also offering guidance for bringing cutting-edge breakthrough discoveries to those who can benefit most. His oversight will help us challenge the traditional paradigm of the nutraceutical industry by licensing scientifically validated natural compounds discovered with these advanced biotechnology tools."







Advana Science has the rights of over 40 patents to safe, natural compounds that have been shown to intervene early in at-risk populations to prevent beta-amyloid protein deposits and dissolve or disrupt existing beta-amyloid formations, a causative factor in Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis. These natural compounds have been isolated from plant materials and Advana is in the process of obtaining strategic licensing partners in a variety of marketing and distribution channels for its robust IP portfolio for use in nutraceutical and functional food applications.







Right now, HBO is shining a light on the disease with their original "The Alzheimer's Project," which focuses on the illness and the reasons to be optimistic about the future. This series takes a close look at new discoveries made by the country's leading scientists, as well as the effects of this disease both on those with Alzheimer's and on their families/caregivers. The project features a four-part documentary series, 15 short supplemental films, a robust website, and a nationwide community-based information and outreach campaign. Scientific research is gaining momentum in discovering ways to treat and possibly prevent Alzheimer's.













Advana Science

Web site: http://www.advanascience.com/