Laborie Introduces Solar Compact System and Solar Anorectal Manometry Catheter for Enhanced Gastrointestinal Diagnostics

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie), is proud to introduce the Solar Compact System and Solar Anorectal Manometry Catheter, the first disposable HRAM catheter on the market. These devices significantly advance diagnostic capabilities for defecatory disorders and pelvic-floor dysfunction associated with constipation and fecal incontinence by measuring static and dynamic pressures in the lower gastrointestinal tract.

Anorectal manometry, a medical test used to measure pressures in the anus and rectum, is performed by various medical professionals and plays a pivotal role in diagnosing gastrointestinal conditions. The Solar Catheter, a 10-channel air-charged high-resolution anorectal manometry catheter, is a disposable tool that seamlessly interfaces with the reusable Solar Charger to provide accurate pressure measurements in the lower gastrointestinal tract.

The Solar Compact System’s portable and cost-effective design is tailored for offices. It streamlines the process of conducting pharyngeal, esophageal, and anorectal motility investigations, incorporating biofeedback mechanisms and accommodating air-charged and solid-state catheters. With its diverse diagnostic capabilities, the Solar Compact System is a standout choice for its adaptability and efficacy in diagnosing defecatory disorders.

“The Solar Compact System and Solar Catheter were designed for portability and with single-use HRAM catheters that do not need to be sterilized like their solid-state reusable predecessors,” said Rhett Klein, Vice President and General Manager of Laborie’s Gastroenterology Business Unit. “At Laborie, our primary objective is to provide solutions that add clinical value to practices, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the patient experience.”

In addition to being equipped with powerful features tailored to enhance diagnostic efficiency and accuracy, the Laborie software also adheres to the International Anorectal Physiology Working Group (IAPWG) protocol, ensuring consistency with guidelines. Automatic analysis based on the London Classification streamlines the interpretation process, and the QuickView Analysis software offers intuitive functionality for precise and efficient data interpretation.

The HL7 and network availability ensures seamless connectivity, facilitating effortless data sharing and integration into existing systems. Moreover, the software offers customizable procedures and reports, allowing for tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of healthcare providers and their patients.

Laborie will showcase the Solar Compact System and Solar Catheter at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) event in Washington, DC, on May 19-21, 2024.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Interventional Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity. Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class clinical education & information program. Laborie is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information, visit www.laborie.com.

