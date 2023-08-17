Kronos Bio Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Yasir Al-Wakeel, BM BCh, will resign from his position to pursue a new professional opportunity as the chief executive officer of a private biotechnology company. The Company has initiated a search to identify a suitable replacement for Dr. Al-Wakeel, who will remain with Kronos Bio until September 15, 2023 to ensure business continuity.

“During his tenure, Yasir made tremendous contributions to Kronos Bio,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “He helped us navigate a successful IPO, built a highly skilled and strategic finance function and established pivotal partnerships that have bolstered our capabilities and set us up for continued success. While we will miss Yasir’s leadership, we wish him all the best as he continues to advance in his career. We are grateful for his commitment to a smooth transition over the next month as we identify his successor.”

“While I am pleased to take the next step in my career as the CEO of a private biotechnology company, I will miss Norbert and my colleagues at Kronos Bio, and our shared passion to bring forward new and innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Yasir Al-Wakeel, BM BCh. “I’m proud to have played a role in the significant strides that Kronos Bio has made over the last few years progressing its clinical programs and discovery platform. I’m confident that Kronos Bio is well positioned for success with its innovative science, near-term data milestones and seasoned leadership team.”

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing its CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors, and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors and Media:

Company Contact:

Sarah Connors, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kronos Bio

857-290-7305

sconnors@kronosbio.com

Agency Contact:

Brendan Strong, Managing Director

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

kronosbio@argotpartners.com



