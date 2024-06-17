Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Successfully Completes Cocooning in First Commercial Production Run of BAM-1 Spider Silk Hybrids

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces today that it has successfully completed cocoon production for the first commercial production run of its BAM-1 hybrids. The Company launched the BAM-1 hybrids 30 days ahead of schedule based on the overwhelming success of its spring production trials.

During the spring trials, Kraig labs raised the two separate BAM-1 parental lines with overwhelming success. At the end of those trials, the BAM-1 parent lines were cross-mated to create this first batch of commercial production BAM-1 hybrids.

This rearing of the BAM-1 hybrids represents a 10X increase in production volume when compared to the spring trials. This cycle has generated more than 325 pounds of recombinant spider silk cocoons that will be processed into finished recombinant spider silk. This is the largest batch of recombinant spider silk cocoons ever produced.

The BAM-1 hybrids are the latest development in the Company’s commercialization of recombinant spider silk. They were specifically designed to address the identified need for improved robustness to meet large-scale spider silk manufacturing needs.

Having proven its production efficiency, the Company is now preparing for further commercial expansion of the BAM-1 parental lines and significant scale-up in BAM-1 hybrids. Based on the results of production operations, the Company remains confident that it will achieve its metric-ton-level spider silk production goal.

“This first commercial production rearing of BAM-1 hybrids was a great success, representing the largest single batch we have ever produced to date. This production batch is just the beginning of what we believe will be a very exciting and rapid scale-up of spider silk production in 2024,” said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. “We will continue to move forward, taking smart risks, as we lead the commercialization of cost-effective and eco-responsible spider silk.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

