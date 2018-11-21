SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Kolon TissueGene Doses First Patient in US Phase III Clinical Trial

November 21, 2018 | 
2 min read

Kolon TissueGene, Inc. (“the Company”), a leader in advanced cell and gene therapies, announced today that it has dosed its first patient in its pivotal US Phase III clinical trials for Invossa, a cell and gene therapy in development for knee osteoarthritis (OA).

ROCKVILLE, Md., /PRNewswire/ -- Kolon TissueGene, Inc. (“the Company”), a leader in advanced cell and gene therapies, announced today that it has dosed its first patient in its pivotal US Phase III clinical trials for Invossa, a cell and gene therapy in development for knee osteoarthritis (OA).

“This is an exciting step for Kolon TissueGene as we progress towards providing key clinical benefits for patients of this debilitating disease with this novel cell and gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis,” stated Mr. Woosok Lee, President and CEO of Kolon TissueGene.

Kolon TissueGene is conducting pivotal Phase III trials for US approval of Invossa for knee osteoarthritis. The pivotal phase III trials for US approval of Invossa will enroll close to 1,020 patients in approximately 60 clinical sites across the United States. The trial investigators include orthopedic surgeons, rheumatologists and pain specialists. During the trial, the company will assess pain and function endpoints as well as MRI, X-Ray and liquid biomarkers.

In addition to demonstrating significant improvements in pain relief and function, the trials are designed to show structural benefits, including a delay in disease progression, and if successful could achieve a Disease Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug or “DMOAD” label claim. Such an indication by the FDA would be a first for any osteoarthritis drug approved in the US.

About Kolon TissueGene, Inc.
Kolon TissueGene, Inc., is an advanced cell therapies company that has developed a first-in-class cell and gene therapy targeting OA of the knee. Kolon TissueGene’s lead product, Invossa, is an allogeneic cell and gene therapy. The Company is conducting Phase III clinical trials in the U.S. under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement reached with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Information about the trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Kolon TissueGene, Inc., please visit www.tissuegene.com.

About Invossa

Invossa is a first-in-class cell and gene therapy targeting OA of the knee through a single intra-articular injection. Clinical trials held in the U.S. and abroad have demonstrated pain relief and increased mobility, as well indicators towards decreased progression of OA and improvements in joint structure. The allogeneic (off-the-shelf) drug could provide an alternative to traditional treatment and surgery, or delay the progression of OA to minimize the need for multiple surgical interventions. In a concluded U.S. Phase II clinical trial, Kolon TissueGene demonstrated a two-year improvement of pain and function. The company seeks to continue to support these results through its planned national U.S. Phase III clinical trial. In addition, the company has designed the trial to seek a disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) designation for Invossa from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—potentially making Invossa the first therapy to receive such a DMOAD label. In July 2017, Kolon Life Science, Inc., Kolon TissueGene’s exclusive licensee for Asia, received marketing approval from the South Korea Ministry of Food & Drug Safety (MFDS) for Invossa-K Inj.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kolon-tissuegene-doses-first-patient-in-us-phase-iii-clinical-trial-300754247.html

SOURCE Kolon TissueGene, Inc.
Clinical research Phase III
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen