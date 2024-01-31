Keep calm and CAR-T on?

Almost 30,000 patients have now been treated with CAR-T cell therapies since the first approval in 2017. In November 2023, the FDA ⁠launched a probe⁠ into malignancies caused by CAR T therapies, and just last week the agency ⁠called for a class-wide box warning⁠ on all commercial CAR T therapies with ongoing investigations into ⁠cases of secondary malignancies⁠. How do we approach this ⁠balancing act⁠ of treatment and side effects?

Also this week: IPOs march on with ⁠ArriVent, CG Oncology⁠, ⁠Alto Neuroscience, Fractyl Health⁠; and what’s happening re: Congressional Budget Office, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and drug pricing.

Join BioSpace's Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Tyler Patchen as they discuss.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

