SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Keep calm and CAR-T on?

January 31, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

Lori, Greg and Tyler discuss last week’s ⁠call for a class-wide box warning⁠ on all commercial CAR T therapies, while investigations are ongoing into ⁠cases of secondary malignancies⁠. How do we approach this ⁠balancing act⁠ of treatment and side effects?

Almost 30,000 patients have now been treated with CAR-T cell therapies since the first approval in 2017. In November 2023, the FDA ⁠launched a probe⁠ into malignancies caused by CAR T therapies, and just last week the agency ⁠called for a class-wide box warning⁠ on all commercial CAR T therapies with ongoing investigations into ⁠cases of secondary malignancies⁠. How do we approach this ⁠balancing act⁠ of treatment and side effects?

Also this week: IPOs march on with ⁠ArriVent, CG Oncology⁠, ⁠Alto Neuroscience, Fractyl Health⁠; and what’s happening re: Congressional Budget Office, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and drug pricing.

Join BioSpace’s Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin and Tyler Patchen as they discuss.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iheart

Podcasts Cell therapy CAR-T The Weekly The Weekly
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a freelance writer based in Alabama. He was formerly staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tpatchen94@gmail.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Diabetes
Lilly Gains Ground on Novo With Positive Phase III Readouts for Weekly Insulin
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Obesity
Amgen Plans Phase III Program for Next-Gen Obesity Drug Targeting Liver and Kidney Diseases
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
UK’s MHRA Finds No Risk of Suicidal Ideation, Self-Harm With GLP-1 Drugs
September 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
September 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel