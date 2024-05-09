Jonathan Berlent Joins Merakris as SVP, Head of Strategy and Operations

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics announced today that Jonathan Berlent has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy and Operations.

Berlent will report to Merakris CEO Chris Broderick and be responsible for corporate strategy and business operations including new business development. He will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.

Berlent has spent the last 20 years in executive leadership roles within the pharmaceutical and life science industries. He most recently served as President of North American Operations for Sentiss Pharmaceuticals, a sterile ophthalmic developer, manufacturer and distributor of U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved products. In that role, he spearheaded Sentiss’ strategic growth through R&D driven portfolio initiatives and global market expansion, including the acquisition of a diverse portfolio of products and an FDA-approved cGMP sterile manufacturing facility.

Berlent holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business, where he majored in finance and management.

“Jonathan’s extensive healthcare experience, proven track record and industry insights are a welcome addition to Merakris’ leadership team,” Broderick said. “In particular, his experience developing growth strategies will be critically important as we continue to expand our pipeline and strategic initiatives through business development. Jonathan’s appointment heightens our focus on leveraging our platform technologies and cGMP facilities for expanding our commercial footprint.”

“I’m impressed by the talent at Merakris, and the tremendous progress the business has made in developing its line of innovative wound care products in the eight years since it was founded,” Berlent added. “I look forward to helping drive Merakris’ expansion efforts and to strengthening its leadership position in wound healing and tissue regeneration.”

About Merakris

Merakris Therapeutics – founded in 2016 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C. – pioneers the use of commercially scalable stem cell-derived biotherapeutic technologies to promote the healing of damaged tissue. The company also is investigating other novel biotechnology solutions that promote wound healing and tissue regeneration.

