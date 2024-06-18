JOGO Health Closes $5.5M in Round Led by Hourglass Ventures, Extends Investment Opportunity for Public to Invest Alongside Mayo Clinic Ventures

By leveraging the brain’s natural neuroplasticity, JOGO Health’s AI-powered patented technology is transforming the treatment of chronic pain and neuromuscular disorders for millions worldwide.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- JOGO Health (JOGO), a medtech company treating chronic pain and neuromuscular disorders, announced it has closed over $5.5 million in an investment round led by Hourglass Ventures. Due to high demand, the company is opening the round to public retail investors via a Regulation CF community investment round on Wefunder, inviting retail investors to join alongside firms like Mayo Clinic Ventures, the venture arm of the world-renowned hospital.

JOGO’s wearable technology and app leverage the brain’s natural neuroplasticity to provide non-invasive, drug-free relief for conditions including chronic lower back pain, stroke recovery, migraines, and incontinence. Cleared by the FDA and reimbursed by Medicare and commercial insurance, JOGO is expanding a $380B market without drugs or surgery, supported by 18 patent claims across all neuromuscular conditions. JOGO has already treated 25,000+ patients across 50+ hospital channel partners, including Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Led by a team of accomplished healthcare entrepreneurs, JOGO’s team brings experience from Columbia University, Harvard University, Yale University, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, and Astrazeneca. Co-Founder and CEO Sanjai Murali built JOGO from zero to FDA market authorization. Siva Nadarajah, President and Co-Founder, previously sold an AI healthcare startup to leading clinical research company IQVIA, delivering a 10x return to investors.

“The conviction of our investors is phenomenal,” added Siva Nadarajah, President and Co-Founder. “This round will enable us to meet growing demand.”

“We believe healthcare is too important to be controlled by a few,” said Sanjai Murali, CEO and Co-Founder. “JOGO is founded on the vision of ‘by the world, for the world,’ and opening our investment round to retail investors on Wefunder is a crucial step towards realizing this vision.”

Capital raised will support JOGO’s commercial launch, putting JOGO on track to become the first line of treatment for chronic pain and other neuromuscular disorders - impacting 1 in 5 people globally. The community investment round is open to everyone via Wefunder, with a minimum investment of $100.

For more information about JOGO Health and to invest, visit wefunder.com/jogohealth.

About JOGO Health:

JOGO Health is a medtech company treating chronic pain and neuromuscular disorders, including stroke, migraines, and incontinence. Cleared by the FDA and reimbursed by Medicare and commercial insurance, JOGO’s wearable technology and app leverage the brain’s natural neuroplasticity to offer relief from pain and aid recovery from neuromuscular conditions, expanding a $380B market without drugs or surgery. JOGO has already treated 25,000+ patients and completed 100,000+ sessions across 50+ hospital partners, including Mayo Clinic and Mount Sinai. The company is backed by leading investors Mayo Clinic Ventures and Hourglass Ventures. For more information, please visit jogohealth.com.

