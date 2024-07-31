JelloX Biotech collaborates with Mayo Clinic to develop AI enhanced 3D pathology imaging technology

HSINCHU, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JelloX Biotech Inc. (‘JelloX’) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration through a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to further develop and validate their 3D digital imaging and AI analysis technology. JelloX previously participated in the fifth cohort of the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator, a flagship program providing early-stage medical device and healthcare technology companies with curriculum to accelerate their go-to-market plans. JelloX has developed a 3D pathology imaging technology with artificial intelligence (AI) for spatial analysis to support precision cancer diagnosis.

Cancer diagnosis using traditional 2D imaging methods can miss spatial relationships of critical tumor biomarkers and suffer from interpretive variability. JelloX’s 3D imaging technology captures enhanced spatial context, providing a 3D view of tissue architecture that hopes to improve diagnostic accuracy and consistency and provide pathologists a more comprehensive diagnosis for cancer patients. Furthermore, the same biopsy tissue can then be analyzed by genomic sequencing and proteomics to provide patients with the full spectrum of precision medicine.

JelloX’s CEO and founder, Dr. Yen-Yin Lin added, “Working with Mayo Clinic through this know-how collaboration and MedTech Accelerator has been an incredible journey for us. We are excited to bring our 3D pathology technology to research and clinical practice. Our goal is to provide researchers and clinicians with more precise diagnostic tools and to support pharmaceutical companies in their quest to develop new drugs to match patients with the right treatment at the right time.”

The collaboration is an example of how innovation and collaboration can collectively advance opportunities to improve healthcare outcomes for patients. As the field of pathology continues to evolve, the integration of digital solutions like JelloX’s 3D pathology could contribute to the future of medical diagnostics and treatment.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About JelloX

JelloX, is at the forefront of innovation in the pathology space. Its patented 3D digital pathology tissue imaging with AI-empowered analysis translates into a precision diagnosis solution. The aim is to create the world’s first 3D digital pathology solution in support of precision cancer diagnosis, optimize patient treatment outcome, and match the right patients with the right drugs at the right time. For more information, visit [JelloX Website].

